‘Jingle Bell Jukebox’

Iola Elementary School's third-grade and kindergarten students performed a medley of holiday tunes in front of a packed Bowlus Fine Arts Center audience Tuesday.

December 10, 2025 - 2:44 PM

Iola Elementary School’s kindergarten and third grade students delighted a full house at the Bowlus Tuesday evening with “Jingle Bell Jukebox." Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Iola Elementary School’s kindergarten and third grade students delighted a full house at the Bowlus Tuesday evening with “Jingle Bell Jukebox,” a medley of holiday tunes both old and new.

Kate Vernon, K-2 music instructor, and Addy Prather, who teaches music to grades 3-5, coordinated the performances.

Iola Elementary School kindergartners perform a song during “Jingle Bell Jukebox” at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Tuesday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School third-graders Ellis Ashmore, left, and Shelby Morrison take part in Tuesday’s Iola Elementary School concert at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School third-grader Declan Springer, left, recites his lines while Sebastian Henry waits his turn during a concert at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Tuesday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
