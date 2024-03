A Nevada man was arrested in Iola in connection with a suspected sex trafficking incident that began in Illinois.

Iola police arrested Martin B. Gillen, age 26 of Mesquite, Nev., at 9:18 a.m. March 17 in the 600 block of Miller Road.

Gillen was suspected on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat and aggravated human trafficking.