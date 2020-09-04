Birth announcement: John Joseph Sigg

Iolans John and Kelci Sigg announce the birth of son, John Joseph Sigg, born Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
John weighed 8.5 pounds and was 21 inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Tim and Virginia Wools and Dave and Joellen Owens. Paternal grandparents are Mitch and Peggy Sigg.
