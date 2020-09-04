Menu Search Log in

Birth announcement: John Joseph Sigg

John Joesph Sigg

Community

September 4, 2020 - 2:17 PM

Iolans John and Kelci Sigg announce the birth of  son, John Joseph Sigg, born Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.

John weighed 8.5 pounds and was 21 inches long.

His maternal grandparents are Tim and Virginia Wools and Dave and Joellen Owens. Paternal grandparents are Mitch and Peggy Sigg.

Related
November 17, 2017
August 21, 2015
July 14, 2012
April 13, 2010
Trending