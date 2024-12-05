Kyler Sigg

Kyler Thomas Sigg, age 21, of Webb City, Mo., passed away Dec. 2, 2024, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Kyler was born May 7, 2003, in Iola, to Samuel (Tommy) Umphenour and Amanda (Sigg) Stiffler.
Kyler graduated in 2021 from Iola High School.
Kyler loved to build and play his guitars. He enjoyed drawing, painting, and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed colleting vinyl records and playing video games. He loved his dog, Maui. Kyler had a huge heart and loved helping others. His friends and family meant the world to him.
Kyler was preceded in death by cousin, Zach Cruse.
Kyler is survived by his parents, Sameul T. Umphenour and Amanda (Ryan) Stiffler; brothers, Chandler (Raylea Wilson) Broughton, Cade Murphy, and Drew (Julia Day) Sirota; grandparents, Steve and Kelly Sigg, Toby and Teresa Ross, Sam and Diane Umphenour; great-grandmother, Marilyn Davis; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
