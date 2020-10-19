Blankets for vets

Members Linda Johnson, Judy Arbeiter, Deborah Jackson and Cynthia Geisler met in Humboldt on Oct. 11 for the Cofachique Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Day Of Service no-sew lap blanket project. A total of 33 blankets were made by members. The blankets will be donated to veterans.
