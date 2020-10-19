Menu Search Log in

Blankets for vets

October 19, 2020 - 9:11 AM

Members Linda Johnson, Judy Arbeiter, Deborah Jackson and Cynthia Geisler met in Humboldt on Oct. 11 for the Cofachique Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Day Of Service no-sew lap blanket project. A total of 33 blankets were made by members. The blankets will be donated to veterans.

