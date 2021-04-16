 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Carlyle News

Pastor Steve Traw’s message entitled “The Christian and the Cross” was taken from Hebrews 10:1-25.

By

Community

April 16, 2021 - 11:33 AM

The original buildings at Stony Point dairy outside of Carlyle stand out against a dark blue sky. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Pastor Steve Traw’s message entitled “The Christian and the Cross” was taken from Hebrews 10:1-25.   Pastor Steve said the New Testament book of Hebrews, was written to the Jews. He then compared how the early believers looked at the cross prior to the crucifixion – with how the believers of today look at the cross.

Guest pianist, Rita Sanders played “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” for the prelude and “The Lighthouse” for the offertory.   

Barb Crites will celebrate her birthday Monday, April 12.

Related
September 4, 2020
August 3, 2020
March 13, 2020
February 28, 2020
Most Popular