Sixty-six congregants heard Pastor Steve Traw’s message, “John—The Beloved Apostle,” taken from John 1:1-14.

John introduces Jesus as the Word or Logos (John 1-1). In Genesis 1:1, Jesus Christ is identified as the logos that existed with God from the beginning of creation.

Pianist, Myrna Wildschuetz played “Wake the Song” for the prelude and “Touched by the Hand of the Lord” for the offertory.