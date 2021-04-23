Carlyle News

 | Fri, Apr 23, 2021
“From Burden to Blessing” was Pastor Steve Traw’s message taken from John 12:1-8.

Pastor Steve said we all have tears and emotions; Jesus who was fully human and fully God wept over the death of Lazarus, John 11:35.   We can grieve the Holy Spirit when we sin so we should live as a blessing and look forward to the time when we see the Lord and He says “well done.”

Pianist, Myrna Wildschuetz played “He Loved Me with a Cross” for the prelude and “Shall We Gather at the River?” for the offertory.   

