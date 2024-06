Stephanie Herren, of LaHarpe, and her four children were the lucky winners of the CASA Family Swimming Basket at the recent Family Safety Night event. The basket includes a family pass to the Iola pool along with beach towels, sunglasses, swim goggles, water toys and sunscreen. CASA Director Aimee Daniels thanked the ACMAT Coalition for sponsoring the event. CASA works to prevent child abuse.