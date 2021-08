Family Safety Night returned to downtown Iola Thursday evening, courtesy of the Allen County Multi-Agency Coalition Team (ACMAT) and various organizations and businesses. The groups offered prizes, games, activities and free gifts along with information about health and safety. Above, the Iola Fire Department ended things with a blast of water, thrilling the young attendees.

A youngster rides down the slide at one of the bounce houses. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Representatives of Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center pass out information to Kinleigh Thompson and her aunt, Jessica Thompson. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

CASA hands out snow cones at Family Safety Night. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register