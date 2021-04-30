City Slickers 4-H club met on April 11 at the Riverside Park Community Building.

Roll call was answered by the question “What is your favorite project you’re enrolled in.” 12 members, one cloverbud and one community leader answered. The flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Hallie Sutherland and Shelby Shaughnessy. Song leader, Moria Springer, led the club in singing “You Are My Sunshine.”

Members have been asked by the Farmers Market to assist with games for kids while parents are shopping. It was referred to a committee to discuss times, games, and those willing to help. The club also discussed scholarships for those attending state camp this year and voted to sponsor any member who attended.