Colony Church

January 22, 2021 - 12:02 PM

Darren McGhee gave the Communion Meditation about life after lockdown. 

In 2020, Covid-19 had a profound impact on our lives, but were you content with your life even before the lockdown? Did you feel that your life had purpose? What did you miss, or not miss during the lockdown?

During this unwelcome pandemic, identify your core values: attitude, actions, belliefs, etc. What will you prioritize in this next season? Family, work, friends, faith, church, community. 

