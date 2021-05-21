Jake Riebel gave the Communion Meditation during the last meeting of Colony Church.

We believe that we are undeserving of the grace we’ve been given but that we should show that same grace to others. A blameless man died so we don’t have to die or live in anguish. As a church, we believe that we share this bread and cup until we can eagerly share it with Jesus in Heaven. (Ref: Luke 22:14-20)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “The Ascension” over Acts 1:6-11. The ascension of Jesus gives us: 1. The Holy Spirit; 2. Completion of redemption; 3. The knowledge that he is coming back.