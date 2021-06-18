Colony Church

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation this week. Jesus describes himself as the bridegroom and the church as the bride. The proposal: Christ invites us into the relationship that he has freely given. The betrothal period: The groom goes away to provide a home for his new bride, while the bride learns all that she’ll need to know to become a good wife. The betrothal gift: Christ gives us the Holy Spirit to fill us until his return. The consummation: The groom returns for his bride and the community celebrates.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Stepping up the Community,” covering Acts 13:13-43. During Paul’s missionary trip into Gentile territory, he was invited to speak at the synagogue. There are three things we can learn from this: 1. We must be ready to accept the opportunity, 2. Share the Good News, 3. Follow up with those you have shared with. Sometimes it’s difficult when people ask us about our faith, but we must always be ready to explain. Jesus will be back again for you and me, so when we tell others about him, we need to tell it like it’s exciting, to make them want to know more. And then when they have accepted him, follow up with them to see how they are doing. Encourage them through every difficulty. Salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.