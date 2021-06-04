Colony Church

Darren McGhee gave the Communion Meditation over Memorial Day, a tribute to the men and women who died in the US Military. Jesus also gave his church a memorial day, but it’s not an annual event. Each week we come together to celebrate the sacrifice he made for us, to break bread and take communion. It also allows us to connect with other believers.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Building Community Connections: Spreading the Church.” Have you ever bitten off more than you can chew? Once you do, it’s no longer an enjoyable experience.

Another not so enjoyable experience is when you grab a cat by the tail. Well, when Jesus died on the cross, the “claws” came out. When Jesus died, many Gentiles turned to him as their Savior, and then they scattered. They began to be persecuted, so they scattered over the earth making disciples everywhere they went.