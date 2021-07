Darren McGhee gave the Communion Meditation, “The Door.” The word “door” is found 189 times in the KJV of the Bible. In the story of the ark, the door was open to everyone. All one had to do was walk through it to be saved from death.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on following the leader … the One.

We can be tempted to step ahead of the leader (God) at times, but this takes us to places we shouldn’t go.