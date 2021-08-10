Colony Church

Noah Gordon gave the Communion Meditation referencing “The Seasons of Life” by Jim Rohn.

The different seasons can reflect our Christian walk. Our dark times heartbreak can be seen in our season of winter. During our spring, we see new growth and opportunity, energy, and we fight for what matters. In summer, kicking up our feet and relaxing can be tempting, but if we do, weeds can come in and snuff out what was previously planted. In fall, we reap the harvest, but some crops become too wet, too dry or get too hot.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Called out on the Water.”