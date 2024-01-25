Colony church news

“A Sign in Cana,” from John 2:1-11 was Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday at Colony Christian Church in a series about the road of discipleship.

When Jesus turned water to wine at the wedding in Cana, it was a sign to the disciples to strengthen their faith by the fact that Jesus was sent by God.

Howard Reiter’s communion meditation was “Living life to the maximum” from John 10:7-11. Following Christ is to experience life and live abundantly in the same way a mountain climber climbs for the experience and joy of reaching the summit.