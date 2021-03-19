Dance it out

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy traveled to St. Louis, Mo., for the Dupree Dance Convention and competition in January. They received a double platinum, eight platinums, three gold awards and four first-place overalls. Front row from left, Blayke Patterson, Kinsey Schinstock, Evie Schooler, Averie Sharon, Noah Anderson, Dallyn McGraw, Sydney Ebberts, Kylea Taylor; back row, Cara Porter, Baylie Crooks, Laney Hull, Kalyn Baughn, Jadyn Kaufman, Maddie McDermeit, Hallie McDermeit and Brandi Taylor. COURTESY PHOTO