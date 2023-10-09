Divorcing friend wants couple to take sides

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi, Carolyn: My spouse and I know several couples who are divorcing. In one case, we are “better” friends with one person in the couple, but still friends with both. Post-split, we have reached out to both parties and tried to keep our and our kids’ friendships going in this rough stretch. This effort is one of the ways we have been trying to give back and help people we care about as they deal with the loss of their marriage.

Now the closer friend is saying they feel uncomfortable with having mutual friends with their soon-to-be-ex. Our past experiences with breakups were all pre-kids, before we knew how hard it was going to be to make and keep good adult friends. In the past, we would have been less proactive about reaching out to both, and probably kept only the better friend out of inertia. But I don’t know. We’re older. It feels weird to have someone draw a line like that. I also get how they might need space and to be surrounded by people who are 100 percent “for” them.