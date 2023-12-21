Ex feels ‘inspired’ to play matchmaker

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: I went out with someone for a few months then ended it. It was a genuinely lovely relationship but felt more like an amazing platonic bond than a romance and we drifted. She did not agree and was kind but very upset. It’s only been a week.

Here’s the thing: As we were writing to each other over the end, it occurred to me that she and my freshman roommate would be perfect for each other. I mean, like INSPIRED as a match. Soul mate level. They are the only two people I know whose brains work the way they do, and, in other important ways, they balance each other out.