Helpful tips on how to survive the dog days of summer

The recent miserably hot weather has had many (myself included) desperately looking forward to cooler temperatures.

As I write this, more than half of Kansas is under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, more than 100 Kansans are hospitalized each year as a result of heat stress.

So what can you do to beat the heat? Check out these tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).