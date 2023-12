From left, Donna and Kenyon Kaehr of the Iola Food Pantry stand with Peerless employees Jeff White, Dewey Stotler, Khrista Daum and Angel Kaufman.

Peerless Products donated 532 pounds of food to the Iola Community Pantry this week, just in time for the holidays. Employees split into four teams to see who could collect the largest donation. The winning team contributed 582 food items and will receive a company-sponsored meal as their reward.