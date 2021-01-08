IMS students score scholastic honors

Iola Middle School has announced its second quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.
All A’s
Eighth grade — Kaysin Crusinbery, Reese Curry, Mariah Jelinek, Alana Mader, Melanie Palmer and Madeleine Wanker.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives