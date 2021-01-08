Menu Search Log in

IMS students score scholastic honors

Iola Middle School has announced its second quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

January 8, 2021 - 11:11 AM

All A’s

Eighth grade — Kaysin Crusinbery, Reese Curry, Mariah Jelinek, Alana Mader, Melanie Palmer and Madeleine Wanker.

