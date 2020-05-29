LaHarpe High School Alumni Association Awards

Three area students received $500 scholarships from the LaHarpe High School Alumni Association.
Cooper Jaro, Humboldt High School, Allie Utley, Iola High School, and Zoi Yoho, Marmaton Valley High School, were the recipients.
The LaHarpe alumni association has canceled its annual banquet for June 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
