Lazerus named winner of annual truck raffle

The Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation recently announced Thomas Lazerus as the winner of the 24th Annual Truck Raffle Drawing.

July 16, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Thomas Lazerus, winner of the Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation’s 24th Annual Truck Raffle Drawing accepts his prize. From left, Tricia Campbell, Tri-Valley Special Projects Coordinator; Matthew Lazerus, Thomas Lazerus, winner of the 24th Annual Raffle Drawing; and Jeff Lassman, Steve Faulkner Ford. Courtesy photo

CHANUTE — The Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation have announced the winner of the 24th Annual Truck Raffle Drawing is Thomas Lazerus. Lazerus and his son Matthew traveled to Chanute from California on Tuesday, July 2, to collect his prize.

Lazerus is now the proud owner of a 2024 Ford F150 Platinum Edition Truck, purchased from Steve Faulkner Ford in Chanute. 

This year’s raffle drawing raised over $14,000 which will go to provide quality and affordable housing as well as aid in the delivery of services for neighbors with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD).  

Since 2001, the Foundation has built six houses as well as acquired eight houses and one duplex.  These 15 houses are home to 66 individuals with I/DD that reside in the southeast Kansas counties of Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson.

