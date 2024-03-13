Legion Auxiliary closes charter after 102 years

It’s the end of an era for the Iola American Legion Auxiliary.

Last week, members turned in their Charter after almost 102 years.

The club was first organized in September 1922 and was affiliated with Leslie J. Campbell Post No. 15.

It was one of the oldest auxiliaries in the state. The mission of the auxiliary is to support U.S. veterans and the troops.

In the early days the women helped by rolling bandages and making care packages as well as providing a social life for each other.