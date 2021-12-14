A better way to declutter

Thanksgiving weekend I noticed people were selling and giving away many items through Facebook. My guess is because of the extended weekend and preparing for Christmas, it was an opportunity to declutter decorations they no longer wanted. It also appeared to be an opportune time to clean out closets, too. No one goes through life without accumulating stuff. And, too much stuff contributes to clutter and disorganization.

Clutter falls into four separate categories:

Physical clutter is the collection of things you don’t use and don’t care for. This type of clutter is often scattered about your home and office in an untidy mess. Lost and misplaced items stem from physical clutter.