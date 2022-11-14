 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Dreaming of snow days on the on the Kansas farm

The unexpected break from our busy lives can be a blessing too as we pause our daily routines and postpone plans.

November 14, 2022 - 4:58 PM

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate snow and those of us who love it.

If you think I am crazy, consider I grew up in Wisconsin. In my world, snow means picturesque landscapes coated in white, the fun of sledding, tubing, downhill skiing and snowmobile rides, and if you are lucky — a snow day.

My farm friends might roll their eyes and say, what about chores. On my family’s dairy farm our cows were safe and warm in the barn, and we didn’t have to break ice or dig them out of the snow. We only had issues if temperatures were extremely low for a long enough time that the barn cleaner froze up. Those were not fun days.

