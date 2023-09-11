Friends resent lifestyle changes after inheritance

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I recently inherited some money, enough to allow me to quit my job and buy a new car. Nothing flashy, just a nice, reliable vehicle. I’m now focused on doing some creative work that I’ve long wanted to do.

Some of my friends are jealous. Most of them don’t say anything about it to me directly, though one or two of them occasionally make snarky comments: “Well, if you can afford that kind of thing, fine.” I think in one case it has caused enough resentment that the friendship is not going to survive.