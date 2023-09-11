 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Friends resent lifestyle changes after inheritance

A reader was able to make a few minor lifestyle changes — new car, different career — after inheriting some money. Some changes have not been well received by friends.

By

Lifestyle

September 11, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Photo by Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com/TNS

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I recently inherited some money, enough to allow me to quit my job and buy a new car. Nothing flashy, just a nice, reliable vehicle. I’m now focused on doing some creative work that I’ve long wanted to do.

Some of my friends are jealous. Most of them don’t say anything about it to me directly, though one or two of them occasionally make snarky comments: “Well, if you can afford that kind of thing, fine.” I think in one case it has caused enough resentment that the friendship is not going to survive.

Related
November 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 30, 2018
Most Popular