 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Groom’s parent chafes at guest list limitations

A groom-to-be's insistence at limiting the number of guests at his upcoming wedding leaves a parent wondering how to appease him, as well as those being left out.

July 25, 2023 - 1:15 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My son just got engaged, and we are all thrilled. He is giving me such a small list, though, that I can only include some first cousins and not others. I hate to hurt anyone’s feelings, but we are closer to some than others. I’d be happy to give my son and daughter-in-law more money, but my son says it’s about the space, and even more than that, he just wants to keep numbers down. He doesn’t want his wedding filled with people he doesn’t really know. (Our family is quite spread out geographically now, but I grew up with most of them.)

I don’t know what to do. Inviting some cousins but not their siblings feels wrong, but not doing what my son wants for HIS wedding feels more wrong. I feel paralyzed and hate that this is already an issue in what should be a joyful time. — In a Quandary

