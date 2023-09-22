 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Holiday plans leave father feeling left out

A young couple's decision to visit other relatives leave a father feeling left out of the loop. How can the couple keep everyone happy?

By

Lifestyle

September 22, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Adapted from online discussions.

Dear Carolyn: My father is upset because my fiancé and I already made plans to spend an upcoming holiday with my fiancé’s family. My father asked why I hadn’t considered spending it with him. I truly didn’t mean any harm or even think about it, since my fiancé’s family asked us months ago.

I feel like I’m constantly disappointing my parents, who are divorced, because I’m now stuck in the middle of my parents and my fiancé’s family as well. I feel like I can’t make anyone happy.

Related
March 5, 2021
September 17, 2020
July 13, 2020
February 12, 2020
Most Popular