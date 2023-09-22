Holiday plans leave father feeling left out

Adapted from online discussions.

Dear Carolyn: My father is upset because my fiancé and I already made plans to spend an upcoming holiday with my fiancé’s family. My father asked why I hadn’t considered spending it with him. I truly didn’t mean any harm or even think about it, since my fiancé’s family asked us months ago.

I feel like I’m constantly disappointing my parents, who are divorced, because I’m now stuck in the middle of my parents and my fiancé’s family as well. I feel like I can’t make anyone happy.