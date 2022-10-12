Husband gets a new bod, a new car, and now wants a divorce

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My husband bought a treadmill last summer and used it daily. He lost 50 pounds and looks great. In January, he bought a new car without talking to me. It cost a small fortune. Last month, he came home from work early one day and told me he wants a divorce.

I am devastated. After 20 years, he just announced it. He refuses to go to counseling or seek therapy himself. He said, “No negotiations, no compromises.” We have a 10-year-old daughter. He says that he loves me but deserves better and I cannot give him better.