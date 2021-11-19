If I have to try to be nice, does that mean I’m not?

Dear Carolyn: “She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body”: I saw this written about someone the other day, and it occurred to me this will never, ever be said about me.

I try my best every day to be a good person, but I fall short in all sorts of ways. Rolling my eyes internally at something, or raising my voice more than I’d like at my kids.

Does this mean I’m not a good person, if I have to try at it? Is it something to aim for, to “not have a mean bone?” If so, how? — Falls Short