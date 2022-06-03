Jealousy threatens relationship

Dear Carolyn: What can you do if you are that jealous, overbearing mate — and you recognize it, and want to stop? Hearing about my girlfriend hanging out with other guys just as friends makes me freak out internally and, as much as I try to keep that internal, it sometimes gets out.

Beyond counseling (which I definitely think is a good idea), what can I do to stop myself from worrying that, even if she’s not cheating, she’s just one super-funny cute guy away from hitting the road? — San Francisco

San Francisco: Are you just one super-funny cute girl away from hitting the road?