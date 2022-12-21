Not all calcium supplements are created equal

DEAR DR. ROACH: Which type of calcium supplement is best absorbed? How many milligrams do you suggest for a woman in her 60s? — D.R.

ANSWER: Most calcium supplements sold are either calcium carbonate or calcium citrate, and either one is reasonable in people who need calcium supplementation. I prefer dietary calcium when possible: Calcium supplements increase the risk of kidney stones, while calcium in food (dairy products and fish with tiny bones, such as sardines, are excellent sources) decreases kidney stone risk.

Further, there is some suggestion that calcium supplementation may increase heart disease risk, and while the evidence is conflicting, calcium from food seems safer than calcium supplements to me.