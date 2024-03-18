 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Oh the shame: My college grad son is (gasp) a bartender!

A reader bemoans having a son who has graduated from college and now works a lowly bartender. Carolyn Hax offers a blunt reaction.

By

Lifestyle

March 18, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My son is a college graduate with a job as a bartender. I get embarrassed telling people what he does when they ask. Help me.

— Embarrassed

Embarrassed: “He’s a bartender.” Just say it, shoulders squared. Fake it till you feel it.

It’s real work, and I’m glad and grateful for everyone who’s good at it.

Half the people you tell will envy him, 100 percent won’t care as much as you do, the slim minority who judge him as beneath them are jerks — and anyone who stops a moment to think about it knows that a college degree isn’t (just) about getting a so-called professional job.

Related
August 14, 2020
October 15, 2018
April 20, 2018
December 23, 2014
Most Popular