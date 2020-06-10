Menu Search Log in

Lying about income leads to problems

"The solution is not to lie the truth back into a box in the closet. The truth is out, so own it. Live it. For yourself, for your child, for The Cause and, ultimately, for your marriage."

By

Community

June 10, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Dear Carolyn: My husband, “Bill,” heads a research lab at an academic institution. We met when I was working there my first year out of college. He stayed in academia and I moved on to the biopharmaceutical industry; I’m now head of manufacturing at a small company.

Carolyn Hax

My in-laws believe that Bill’s Ph.D. means his job is much more important and lucrative than mine when actually I make quite a bit more than he does. We never felt the need to correct them, but my mother-in-law has been a royal pain about me working ever since I had my daughter, “Sara,” two years ago. I recently got an earful about how I’m neglecting my daughter, how I don’t need to work with Bill’s salary and so on. I usually let this go since I’d work whether we needed the money or not, but I’d had a miserable, stressful couple of weeks and I snapped and told her to talk to her son, since I’m the main breadwinner and he should be the one to stay home.

Of course she doesn’t believe I make more money since I “only” have my master’s, and she told Bill I was telling lies about him. Bill is now ticked off at me because he says his dad would be “devastated” to know that I out-earn him.

