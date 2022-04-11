 | Mon, Apr 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

When it’s time to let go of the keys

There’s no one number or age that can be identified at which it’s time to turn over the keys.  Because we all age differently, some individuals at age 85 may be safer on the road than others at age 60.

By

Lifestyle

April 11, 2022 - 2:38 PM

It’s one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had —when to let go of the car keys. PIXABAY.COM

At one time in your life, your parents would have been the ones that either granted or revoked your driving privileges. However, when the tables are turned, and the driving privileges of older parents become the responsibility of the adult children, conversations around the topic can become tense.

It’s one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had —when to let go of the car keys. It doesn’t matter whether the driving landscape is rural or urban, the conversations are similar in either scenario.

Some older adults are able to evaluate their own confidence level in their driving skills. They may decide for themselves that it’s time to give up the car keys and not put their family through what can be a difficult transition. However, some other things may be given up in the process — their unlimited freedom and independence -— making this one of the hardest decisions for older adults.

Related
July 13, 2021
June 23, 2020
April 30, 2019
April 9, 2018
Most Popular