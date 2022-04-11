When it’s time to let go of the keys

At one time in your life, your parents would have been the ones that either granted or revoked your driving privileges. However, when the tables are turned, and the driving privileges of older parents become the responsibility of the adult children, conversations around the topic can become tense.

It’s one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had —when to let go of the car keys. It doesn’t matter whether the driving landscape is rural or urban, the conversations are similar in either scenario.

Some older adults are able to evaluate their own confidence level in their driving skills. They may decide for themselves that it’s time to give up the car keys and not put their family through what can be a difficult transition. However, some other things may be given up in the process — their unlimited freedom and independence -— making this one of the hardest decisions for older adults.