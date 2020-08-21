Menu Search Log in

Lookin’ for love in all the wrong places

"People who listen well are impressive. People whose egos don’t own them are impressive. People who tune out noise and live by their own values are impressive. People who do the hard things others avoid are impressive. Unselfishness is impressive."

By

Community

August 21, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Hi, Carolyn: I am single woman in my late 30s. In short, I want to be in a relationship, but I just can’t get one to stick.

Not surprisingly, I have a tendency to go after men who aren’t ready to be serious (extremely successful, a bit younger, handsome), and I’m not interested in the guys who are interested me.

I was in a relationship for years with someone completely emotionally unavailable. I just got used to having what amounted to a part-time boyfriend with no future. That relationship, which I chose, contributed to a dichotomy in my self-esteem, since this spectacular man loved me, but not enough to be with me fully.

