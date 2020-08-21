Lookin’ for love in all the wrong places

Hi, Carolyn: I am single woman in my late 30s. In short, I want to be in a relationship, but I just can’t get one to stick.
Not surprisingly, I have a tendency to go after men who aren’t ready to be serious (extremely successful, a bit younger, handsome), and I’m not interested in the guys who are interested me.
I was in a relationship for years with someone completely emotionally unavailable. I just got used to having what amounted to a part-time boyfriend with no future. That relationship, which I chose, contributed to a dichotomy in my self-esteem, since this spectacular man loved me, but not enough to be with me fully.
