Lower health insurance premiums from HealthCare.gov a welcome surprise

If you have a health insurance plan through HealthCare.gov, you may see a decrease in your monthly premiums beginning Sept. 1.

The American Rescue Plan enhanced premium assistance for 2021 and 2022 by lowering the share of premiums people pay. This includes people who already qualified for the APTC with income below 150% of the federal poverty level, people with income over 400% of the federal poverty level, and those with unemployment benefits in 2021.

Starting Sept. 1, HealthCare.gov will automatically update the advance premium tax credit for some enrollees. If an enrollee is eligible to be automatically redetermined, HealthCare.gov sent notices in late July. Redetermination will occur for enrollees who have not updated their HealthCare.gov application since April 1; currently pay a premium; and previously chose to receive their full APTC up-front.