 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Mindfulness can help fight the post-holiday blues

Mindfulness means paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally. This kind of attention nurtures greater awareness, clarity, and acceptance of present-moment reality.

By

Community

January 15, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Photo by PIXABAY

The transition from the holidays to the start of a new year can be difficult to navigate for many reasons.

Post-holiday blues are just one reason why you might be feeling down this time of year. Do you remember Garfield the cat’s famous hate for Mondays? Post-holiday blues have been compared to these “Sunday scaries” or the “Sunday blues,” which are the letdown feelings that some people experience on Sunday because their weekend is ending.

Similarly, post-holiday blues are the letdown feeling that many people experience after the holidays. According to Colorado State University, this can be accompanied by lower energy, increased fatigue, and resistance to going back to work.

Related
November 28, 2022
January 18, 2022
February 19, 2020
May 22, 2019
Most Popular