Mindfulness can help fight the post-holiday blues

The transition from the holidays to the start of a new year can be difficult to navigate for many reasons.

Post-holiday blues are just one reason why you might be feeling down this time of year. Do you remember Garfield the cat’s famous hate for Mondays? Post-holiday blues have been compared to these “Sunday scaries” or the “Sunday blues,” which are the letdown feelings that some people experience on Sunday because their weekend is ending.

Similarly, post-holiday blues are the letdown feeling that many people experience after the holidays. According to Colorado State University, this can be accompanied by lower energy, increased fatigue, and resistance to going back to work.