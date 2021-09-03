 | Fri, Sep 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Model T Ford Club

The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday September 16th, 2021 in the Conference room of the Burlington Kansas Library

Community

September 3, 2021 - 10:38 AM

A Model T Ford owned by Paul and Helen Still of rural Woodson County.

The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday September 16th, 2021 in the Conference room of the Burlington Kansas Library located on Hwy 75 Burlington, KS. The main entree will be sausage and rice .  Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.

The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Club of America.  Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership.  All meetings are open to the public.  Please feel free to visit.  For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.

Related
June 25, 2021
January 29, 2021
December 31, 2020
August 26, 2019
Most Popular