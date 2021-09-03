The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday September 16th, 2021 in the Conference room of the Burlington Kansas Library located on Hwy 75 Burlington, KS. The main entree will be sausage and rice . Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.

The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public. Please feel free to visit. For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.