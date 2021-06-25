Model T Ford Club to meet in July

The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the conference room of the Burlington Library located on Highway 75. The main entree will be Cavatini. Please bring a dish to compliment the main meal.

The meetings are a time to share experiences and information about Model Ts. Members and guests talk about their current car projects and problem solving. A calendar of events will also be available.

Two of our members, James Fitzer and Tom Fulton, were present at the Mainstreet Chanute Annual Car Show that took place Tuesday June 22, near the Main Street Farmers’ Market Pavilion.