Model T Club to meet in 2021

The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, the ECKTS, will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, in the conference room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy 75. Members are asked to bring a side dish to share before the meeting.

The ECKTS is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public, please feel free to visit. For more information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.

