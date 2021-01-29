The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy 75.

The main entrée will be provided, members are asked to bring a side dish to share before the meeting.

The ECKT’s is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Owing a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public. please feel free to visit. For additional information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.

