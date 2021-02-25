MV KAYs join ACMAT in prevention efforts

The Marmaton Valley High School Kansas Association for Youth (KAY Club) officers met with Jessica McGinnis, Drug-Free Community Coordinator with Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) and Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and Mr. Campbell, MVHS Principal, this last week to discuss different opportunities and brainstorm ways to partner for future activities and events.

The last two years, MVHS KAY Club has promoted Red Ribbon Week with the help of ACMAT, and both groups are looking to strengthen their partnership as well as offer more community service and prevention awareness events for the USD 256 students and Moran area residents. KAY Club is a service, character-building, leadership organization that works hard to promote the following six objectives: character, health, service, appreciation, recreation, and leadership. ACMAT’s mission is to have agencies collaborate together for a healthier community. The partnership establishes and strengthens collaboration between youth and community members to support the efforts to prevent and reduce substance abuse among our youth.