Now’s the time to control Sericea

Sericea Lespedeza is labeled as a noxious weed by the state of Kansas. This means landowners are required by law to control the weed. In the Southwind District, landowners and producers continue to fight this weed on rangeland, pasture, and small acreages. There are multiple herbicides and cultural practices that can help control sericea, but proper timing is very important. Our district has experienced below average rainfall most of the summer, and producers that usually target sericea in June with Tricoplyr likely weren’t able to make their applications, or their applications may not have been effective. August and September offer a second chance at controlling this tough weed.

The month of August, and into early September offer a great chance at controlling sericea while it is actively blooming. Targeting the plant while it blooms not only kills the top growth of the weed, but it also prevents the plants from producing a viable seed.

As many landowners have figured out, sericea is a prolific seed producer. A single stem can produce upwards of 1500 seeds, equating to over 300 pounds of seed per acre.