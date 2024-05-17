Police news

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Payton Craft, 23, Iola, in the 700 block of North State Street Tuesday for suspicion of possessio of methamphetamine, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers fielded several calls related to reports of shoplifting by area businesses.

In a separate incident, Casey Willimagham was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of South Kentucky Street for suspected crimimal damage to property.

Theft reported

Dane Bertone reported a theft to Iola police officers May 8 in the 1000 block of Meadowbook Road West.

Vehicles collide

Deborah L. Weston was traveling May 8 from one private parking lot to another, crossing the 700 block of North State Street in the process, when her car was hit by a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by Marsha E. Burris, Iola police officers reported,

Neither was injured.

In a separate incident Monday, Joyce C. Foster was westbound on U.S. 54 and was attempting to merge into the inside lane near Third Street when her car hit a sport utility vehicle driven by Katlyn D. Vanatta. Neither was hurt, officers said.

Trailer hit

Jarreth N. Anderson was eastbound on U.S. 54 and told officers his foot slipped off the brake, allowing his pickup to strike the back of a trailer being towed by William R. Davis with a sport utility vehicle. Davis was stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Washington Avenue when the accident occurred.

A backhoe was on the trailer, which became disconnected and landed on the road. Davis’s vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper, officers said.

Neither driver was hurt.