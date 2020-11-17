Menu Search Log in

Police report – November 17, 2020

Community

November 17, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Jazz Provo, Shalkin Jenks and Donell Carter for suspected possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 54 and U.S. 169 Saturday evening.

Zeffrey T. Doolittle, 26, Bronson, was arrested by Allen County sheriff’s deputies Nov. 9 for suspicion of trespassing.

Related
September 17, 2020
September 9, 2020
August 7, 2020
July 28, 2020
Trending