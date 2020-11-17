Police report – November 17, 2020

Arrests reported
Iola police officers arrested Jazz Provo, Shalkin Jenks and Donell Carter for suspected possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 54 and U.S. 169 Saturday evening.
Zeffrey T. Doolittle, 26, Bronson, was arrested by Allen County sheriff’s deputies Nov. 9 for suspicion of trespassing.
